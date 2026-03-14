New report reveals what happened when Arik Air Boeing 737 engine exploded mid-flight - PHOTO

New report reveals what happened when Arik Air Boeing 737 engine exploded mid-flight - PHOTO

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An Arik Air passenger jet was forced to declare a Mayday emergency after a loud explosion from one of its engines during a flight in Nigeria, according to a preliminary investigation report.

The incident occurred on February 11, 2026, when an Arik Air Boeing 737-700 operating flight W3-740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt was carrying 80 passengers and crew, News.Az reports.

The aircraft had climbed to about 26,000 feet when the crew suddenly heard a loud bang from the left engine, followed by severe vibrations and grinding noises.

Realizing the engine had suffered major damage, the pilots disengaged the autopilot, stabilized the aircraft and shut down the affected engine before declaring a Mayday emergency.

Air traffic control recommended diverting to Benin City Airport, where the aircraft landed safely about 25 minutes later.

All passengers and crew left the aircraft normally, and no injuries were reported.

However, investigators later confirmed the aircraft suffered significant engine and structural damage.

According to Nigeria’s Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the emergency occurred about 11 minutes after takeoff while the aircraft was climbing through FL260.

Investigators said the loud explosion was followed by strong vibrations from the left engine, prompting the crew to perform an emergency shutdown.

A post-flight inspection revealed severe internal engine damage.

Officials found that fan blade number 6 had fractured, while all other fan blades were also damaged.

Investigators also discovered that:

the engine inlet cowling was missing

engine covers were folded upward

the engine-driven pump was loose

deep cuts and cracks were found in the engine containment case

The damage extended beyond the engine.

Inspectors reported multiple punctures and structural damage across the aircraft, including:

cuts on the left wing leading edge

damage to the horizontal stabilizer

large cuts on the upper stabilizer surface

damage to the vertical stabilizer

visible damage to the rudder

Despite the severity of the damage, the aircraft remained controllable and landed safely.

Investigators also noted that shortly after takeoff a flight attendant had reported a hissing sound near the front door, which the crew initially believed was related to the door seal.

The occurrence has been classified as a serious aviation incident, and the investigation is continuing.

News.Az