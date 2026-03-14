Iran's IRGC claims missile, drone strikes on US bases across Gulf - VIDEO

According to a statement, the operation formed part of the 49th phase of “Operation True Promise 4,” conducted under the code name “Ya Rasool Allah,” News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

The IRGC said the assaults were carried out in three waves targeting US military facilities across the Gulf.

Iranian forces claimed that strikes hit Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, where missile and drone attacks allegedly damaged Patriot radar systems, the control tower and air defense shelters.

The statement also said Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain was targeted with various missiles and drones, claiming damage to early warning radar systems, aircraft hangars, the central ramp and fuel storage tanks for US aircraft.

In addition, the IRGC said strikes were carried out against Al Adairi Helicopter Base in Kuwait, where it claimed equipment shelters, helicopter maintenance hangars and assembly areas were destroyed.

The IRGC also stated that its naval forces maintain full control over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels belonging to what it described as aggressor states and their allies remains prohibited, and that any movement through the waterway could be targeted.