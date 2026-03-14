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CENTCOM claims to have struck 90 military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO

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CENTCOM claims to have struck 90 military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO
Source: CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed its forces carried out a “large-scale precision strike” on Kharg Island, targeting Iranian military facilities.

In a brief statement posted on X, CENTCOM said the overnight operation destroyed naval mine storage sites, missile storage bunkers and several other military locations, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, US forces struck more than 90 Iranian military targets during the operation while avoiding damage to the island’s oil infrastructure.

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Earlier, an Iranian official said oil exports from Kharg Island were continuing as normal, adding that the activities of oil companies on the island remain fully operational.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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