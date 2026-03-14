CENTCOM claims to have struck 90 military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island - VIDEO

In a brief statement posted on X, CENTCOM said the overnight operation destroyed naval mine storage sites, missile storage bunkers and several other military locations, News.Az reports.

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

According to the statement, US forces struck more than 90 Iranian military targets during the operation while avoiding damage to the island’s oil infrastructure.

Earlier, an Iranian official said oil exports from Kharg Island were continuing as normal, adding that the activities of oil companies on the island remain fully operational.