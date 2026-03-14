Indian warships move into Gulf of Oman to protect merchant ships - PHOTO

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Three Indian Navy warships have reportedly arrived in the Gulf of Oman to escort merchant vessels amid heightened security concerns in the region, News.Az reports.

According to reports circulating on maritime monitoring channels, the naval ships were deployed to provide protection for commercial shipping operating along key routes connecting the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean.

One of the vessels currently under naval escort is the Indian-flagged LPG tanker SHIVALIK (IMO 9356892). The tanker is reportedly being accompanied by Indian naval ships while transiting through the Gulf of Oman, an area that has recently seen increased security alerts for maritime traffic.

The deployment of warships highlights growing concerns over the safety of merchant vessels navigating the strategically important waters near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. A significant portion of global oil and gas shipments passes through this route every day.

Military escorts for commercial vessels are typically introduced when tensions rise in the region or when there are concerns about potential attacks on shipping infrastructure. Naval forces from several countries have previously carried out similar missions in the Gulf area to ensure the safe passage of tankers and cargo ships.

While no official statement detailing the mission has yet been released, maritime observers note that the presence of Indian Navy warships suggests a precautionary effort to safeguard Indian-linked shipping and energy supplies.

Source: Megh Updates

News.Az