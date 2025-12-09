Iran, Saudi Arabia deepen ties in China-brokered deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 9, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China held the third meeting of their joint trilateral committee in Tehran to follow up on the Beijing agreement.

The three countries issued a joint statement calling for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi chaired the Iranian delegation, whilst Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu led their respective delegations. The first meeting was held in China and the second in Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to implementing all provisions of the Beijing agreement and continuing efforts to strengthen neighbourly relations through adherence to the UN Charter, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Charter and international law, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and security.

Both countries welcomed China's continued positive role and the importance of its support in implementing the Beijing agreement.

China stressed its readiness to continue supporting and encouraging steps taken by Iran and Saudi Arabia to continue to work together as part of the Beijing plan to boost peace in the region between the two most prominent actors on either side of the Persian Gulf.

The three parties welcomed progress in consular services between the two countries, which facilitated the safe dispatch of more than 85,000 Iranian pilgrims to hajj and more than 210,000 Iranians to umrah in 2025.

The three parties welcomed progress in dialogue between Iranian and Saudi centres and individuals in research, education, media, cultural and academic fields, expressing satisfaction with delegation exchanges and participation in related events.

The three countries condemned Israeli aggression and violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran. Iran expressed appreciation for the clear positions of Saudi Arabia and China.

All three countries stressed their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen based on recognised international principles and under UN supervision.

News.Az