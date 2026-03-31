Iran says 54 suspected spies arrested across four provinces - PHOTO

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Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says it has arrested 54 individuals allegedly working for the United States and Israel across four provinces, describing the operation as a blow to espionage networks and terrorist cells inside the country.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, the arrests were carried out by intelligence operatives in Fars, Tehran, Kermanshah, and Gilan provinces following public reports and intelligence-led operations, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

In Tehran province, 41 individuals were detained on suspicion of contacts with terrorist groups.

The ministry said the suspects were allegedly involved in transmitting the locations of checkpoints, defence sites, and sensitive national facilities, as well as photographing sites targeted in US-Israeli strikes in Tehran and sending the images to the Iran International satellite TV channel.

Among those arrested, 10 were identified as alleged spies who provided civilian locations, including residential complexes, falsely presenting them as military sites, according to the statement.

The ministry said this information contributed to the deaths of several Iranian citizens.

Some of the munitions and weapons seized by Iranian intelligence from US‑Israeli agents



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/DIExnUyrhL — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 30, 2026

Another six detainees were described as operatives awaiting instructions and linked to terrorist groups. Security forces reportedly found three communication devices, a Colt pistol, and a Starlink satellite internet device in their possession.

In Fars province, intelligence operatives arrested five individuals described as members of two alleged terrorist cells affiliated with what the statement called a US-Israeli proxy group.

According to the ministry, the cells were formed to secure equipment and plan coordinated attacks against security forces. The suspects had allegedly set up a safe house, purchased materials for improvised explosive devices, and acquired cold weapons. They were detained before any attacks were carried out.

The statement added that the detainees were also involved in filming and photographing sites targeted by Israel and sending the footage to Israeli media outlets.

In Kermanshah province, intelligence forces arrested one individual allegedly linked to what the ministry described as US-Israeli terrorist groups, and recovered two pistols. Two others were detained on suspicion of collecting and transmitting intelligence to an alleged Israeli command element and photographing areas targeted in strikes.

In Gilan province, five additional individuals suspected of links to US and Israeli intelligence and affiliated groups were also arrested, the ministry said.

News.Az