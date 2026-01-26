Iran says full internet access to be restored soon

Iran will fully restore internet access across the country in the coming days, Ali Bahraini, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, said.

Bahraini said Tehran does not intend to maintain long-term internet restrictions, noting that prolonged shutdowns disrupt the normal functioning of the economy, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He added that access to many online services has already been restored and estimated that full connectivity could return within a few days.

According to the diplomat, the temporary shutdown helped authorities achieve their primary objective of halting violence carried out by what he described as terrorist groups exploiting peaceful protests.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 following street protests sparked by a sharp drop in the Iranian rial’s exchange rate and later spread to most major cities. Authorities said 40 law enforcement officers were killed during the unrest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said armed terrorists appeared among demonstrators on January 8, while Iranian officials accused Israel and the United States of organizing the unrest. On January 23, Araghchi said the death toll from the riots had reached 3,117, including civilians and security personnel.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.

