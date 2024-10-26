Yandex metrika counter

Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq

  • Middle East
  • Share
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq

Israel used an Iraqi area controlled by US troops for its latest attack on Iran, the General Staff of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Enemy warplanes of the Zionists (Israel - TASS) conducted open aggression and violated international law this Saturday morning <...>, using a territory controlled by the terrorist US army in Iraq, 100 km away from the border with Iran," Tasnim quoted the statement.

On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      