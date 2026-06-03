Yandex metrika counter

One killed, several wounded in Iran's attack on Kuwait

  • Middle East
  • Share
One killed, several wounded in Iran's attack on Kuwait
Source: Anadolu Agency

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry announced that one person was killed as a result of the drone and missile strikes that hit a terminal at Kuwait International Airport earlier, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the ministry expressed “condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones”.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

According to the statement, the strikes “targeting once again civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulted in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions”.

Kuwait reserves its “full and inherent right” to take measures and respond to the “sinful and repeated Iranian aggressions”, the minstry added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      