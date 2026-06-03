One killed, several wounded in Iran's attack on Kuwait

One killed, several wounded in Iran's attack on Kuwait

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Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry announced that one person was killed as a result of the drone and missile strikes that hit a terminal at Kuwait International Airport earlier, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the ministry expressed “condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones”.

According to the statement, the strikes “targeting once again civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulted in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions”.

Kuwait reserves its “full and inherent right” to take measures and respond to the “sinful and repeated Iranian aggressions”, the minstry added.

News.Az