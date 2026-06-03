UAE calls for unified Gulf stance after Iran attacks

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United Arab Emirates has called for a unified Gulf stance after Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, according to senior presidential adviser Anwar Gargash.

In a post on X, Gargash said repeated Iranian “aggression” against Kuwait and Bahrain requires a firm, coordinated regional response, News.Az reports.

“No Gulf state should be left to face these attacks alone,” he stated.

He added that “the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their destiny is one,” stressing that the attacks do not target a single country but the entire region.

The comments come after Iran launched what it described as retaliatory strikes that damaged Kuwait’s main international airport terminal, injured an unspecified number of people, and forced the suspension of flights.

News.Az