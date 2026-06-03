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Kuwait airport resumes flights after temporary suspension

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Kuwait airport resumes flights after temporary suspension
Source: KUNA

Kuwait International Airport has resumed flight operations from Terminal 4 after temporarily halting services due to Iranian drone and missile strikes earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The suspension was lifted after technical teams and relevant authorities completed an assessment of the damage and implemented necessary safety measures to ensure operational readiness.

The decision followed a review of conditions to guarantee the safety of airport operations before reopening services.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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