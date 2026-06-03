Kuwait Airways suspends all flights after Iran attacks

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Kuwait Airways has suspended all operations until further notice following Iranian attacks that disrupted activity at Kuwait International Airport, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

In a statement, the national carrier said the decision was taken due to the “current circumstances and in coordination with the country’s civil aviation authorities.”

The airline added that affected flights would be rescheduled, and passengers would be informed of new departure times using the contact details provided during booking.

The suspension followed reports that Kuwaiti authorities had halted and diverted flights at Kuwait International Airport after an Iranian drone attack that caused damage and injuries, according to an earlier Defense Ministry statement.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attacks on US bases in Kuwait were carried out in response to a US strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran earlier on Wednesday.

News.Az