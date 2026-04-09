Iran says Lebanon ceasefire central to regional peace proposal

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The conversation came after Israel reportedly killed hundreds of people in Lebanon in what Press TV described as a clear violation of the proposal, despite earlier comments by US President Donald Trump describing it as “workable” for negotiations.

During the call, Pezeshkian stressed the need to halt what he called aggression against Lebanon, saying this was “one of the central conditions” of Iran’s proposal.

He also said France had an important role to play at the current stage, noting that Paris had previously been among the guarantors of the 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Pezeshkian said Iran remained committed to promoting peace, stability and security across the region, adding that its acceptance of the ceasefire demonstrated both “a sense of responsibility” and a “serious will to resolve disputes through diplomacy”.

The Iranian president also criticised European countries for what he described as their failure to take a firm and explicit position on alleged atrocities committed by the United States and Israel against Iran.

He urged Europe to play a “responsible and effective role” in supporting lasting regional stability and security, and called on European states to pressure the “aggressors” to honour their commitments and prevent further violations.

Elsewhere in the call, Pezeshkian said insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was “the direct result of military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran”.

He added that Iran had acted responsibly for many years to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the strategic waterway, while safeguarding its own national interests and security.

For his part, Macron described the announcement of a ceasefire as “an important step towards fully ending the war and establishing lasting peace in the region”.

He also stressed the need to halt violence in Lebanon and said France was ready to cooperate in international efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the Persian Gulf region.

The French president thanked Iran for releasing two French citizens detained on espionage charges inside the Islamic Republic.