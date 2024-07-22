Iran says ready for talks with US to resume nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran is ready to continue indirect negotiations with the US to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi said, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“Regarding the issue of nuclear negotiations, what is certain is that Iran adhered to the agreement from the beginning and implemented all its obligations, and 15 reports of the Agency confirmed that we implemented our obligations,” Najafi said, referring to the indirect JCPOA revival talks between Iran and the US in Oman.Trump withdrew from the JCPOA illegally and returned the sanctions, Najafi said, adding that Iran never left the negotiating table."We are ready to continue negotiations," he added.

News.Az