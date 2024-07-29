Iran seizes oil tanker for oil smuggling in Persian Gulf

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s navy forces have seized a Togo-flagged oil tanker for smuggling petroleum in the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC Navy’s 3rd naval zone said its forces seized the oil tanker in the northern areas of the Persian Gulf on July 26, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.The Togo-flagged vessel with nine Indian crews on board was smuggling over 700,000 liters of oil, the IRGC noted, adding that the tanker was confiscated under a judicial warrant.The oil tanker “Pearl G” is owned by an Iraqi national residing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, it stated.The ship was confiscated by the Iranian military forces while it was being loaded up with smuggled oil from Iranian launches, the IRGC said.The tanker has been transferred to Iran’s Imam Khomeini pier.Late in January, the IRGC Navy had confiscated a foreign tanker carrying two million liters of smuggled fuel in the southern waters.The IRGC Navy has been using modern detection equipment in recent years to monitor all movements in the Persian Gulf waters and maintain the security of the marine route.

News.Az