Strait of Hormuz traffic nearly halted amid tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains at a near standstill, with only three vessel crossings recorded over the past 12 hours, according to shipping data, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

An oil products tanker identified as Nero, which is subject to UK sanctions, has departed the Gulf and is currently transiting through the strait. This information is based on satellite analysis conducted by data analytics firm SynMax, along with tracking data from the Kpler platform.

In addition, two other vessels — a chemical tanker and an LPG tanker — have separately entered the Gulf via the strategically vital waterway, the data indicated.

News.Az