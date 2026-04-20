Iran says no plans for new talks with US

Iran says no plans for new talks with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has said it has no plans for a new round of talks with the United States, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

Baghaei stated that Iran currently has no plans regarding a new round of negotiations with the US, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also said that the US is “not learning its lessons from experiences,” adding that this would “never lead to good results.”

Iran did not provide further details on the timing or conditions for any possible future engagement with Washington.

News.Az