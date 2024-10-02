Iran sends warning to US after missile attack on Israel

Iran sends warning to US after missile attack on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran conveyed a warning to the United States through the Swiss embassy in Tehran on Tuesday night, according to Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi.

This message followed Iran's large-scale retaliatory missile attack on Israel, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. Answering a question on whether Iran informed the US before launching the attack, he said, "No, I do not confirm.""First, exchanging messages does not mean coordination. No messages were exchanged, but logically, after the attack, it is necessary to give our warnings to all parties, including the Americans, and this has been done.""The warning that I mentioned last night was correctly and precisely given to the Swiss embassy to convey to the Americans, and the main point of it was that this was our defense action, which was carried out according to Article 51 of the Charter, and it was our right to defend ourselves, and our operation was carried out. And we do not intend to continue unless the other parties respond."Araghchi added that in the message, Iran also warned the US to not interfere, otherwise, they would face a tough response from Iran.

News.Az