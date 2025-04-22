Iran showcases missiles and drones at Baghdad expo

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian delegation, led by the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), participated in the 13th International Defense Exhibition (IQDEX) in Baghdad on April 20, showcasing a variety of military technologies.

The event, attended by 150 companies from approximately 20 countries, featured some of Iran’s most advanced missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Among the equipment were the Mohajer and Shahed drone series. The Mohajer 10, with its 300-kilogram payload and 2,000-kilometer range, was presented alongside the less-advanced Mohajer 6. The Mohajer drones, which bear similarities to the American MQ-9 Reaper, also have surveillance capabilities. In addition, Iran highlighted the Shahed 136 UAV, a loitering munition or “suicide drone” known by its Russian designation, the Geran-2. The Shahed 136 has a larger warhead and greater range compared to its predecessor, the Shahed 131, which Russia has used against Ukrainian infrastructure. These drone models can reportedly be used in coordination, with the Mohajer 6 guiding the Shahed 136 to its targets.

Another notable display was the Rezvan loitering drone, first unveiled in January 2025. The Rezvan, employed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces (IRGC-GF), is a suicide UAV with a range of 20–50 kilometers and a 4-kilogram warhead.

The exhibition also featured several ballistic missiles, including the IRGC-developed Raad-500, also known as “Zohair,” which has a range of 500 kilometers. Iran showcased the solid-fuel Zolfaqar missile with a range of 700 kilometers, the same missile the Tehran-backed Houthis reportedly used to target Saudi Arabia’s Aramco site in 202.

Additionally, Iran touted its air defense systems, such as the Sevom Khordad (3 Khordad), a road-mobile medium-range missile system, and the Noh-e Dey (9 Dey), a short-range system. The Arman system, a medium-range, high-altitude air defense system designed to protect sensitive areas from a variety of aerial threats, was also featured.

Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

MODAFL oversees the development, production, financing, and logistics of Iran’s defense sector. The Iranian government allocates billions of dollars in oil revenue to support its military, which also supplements its budget through international arms sales. MODAFL’s subsidiaries produce advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles and drones, that are used by Iran’s military and the IRGC or exported abroad.

The ministry has been sanctioned by the US Treasury for its role in missile development, drone manufacturing, and nuclear proliferation. MODAFL has facilitated the export of Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones to Russia and exports Iranian drone technology to regime proxies.

Iran’s evolution from arms supplier to proliferator

Tehran’s participation in Iraq’s defense exhibition reflects a pattern of Iran positioning itself as a regional arms exporter and military patron. Regime-affiliated media noted that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani, known for his close ties to Tehran, inaugurated the exhibition and welcomed the import of military technology to enhance Iraq’s defense capabilities. Iranian officials hailed the exhibition as a platform to deepen military cooperation between Iran and Iraq, with IRGC media highlighting the potential to supply weapons to Iraq’s national army.

In addition to Hezbollah and the Houthis, Iran’s drones have been used by state actors across various regions. Russia has relied heavily on the Shahed-136 drones, and Venezuela operates the Iranian Mohajer-2 drones (ANSU-100) and the ANSU-200, which resemble the Shahed-171. In Africa, Iran’s Mohajer-6 drones have been deployed by Ethiopia and Sudan in their internal conflicts. Armenia was also reportedly involved in a $500 million arms deal with Iran that includes drones.

Iran has also facilitated the establishment of local drone production abroad, including in Tajikistan, where it opened a factory for the Ababil-2 UAV. The Islamic Republic has previously attended defense expos in Malaysia, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Serbia.

News.Az