Azerbaijan urges joint action over Caspian Sea shrinkage

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Azerbaijan has called for urgent joint action to mitigate negative impacts of the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, said Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues.

He made the remarks at a high-level session on “Dialogue on the Tehran Convention: Strengthening Cooperation for the Caspian Sea” held as part of the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Babayev noted that the Caspian Sea level has reached its lowest level in recorded history and continues to decline, posing a threat to the environment, economy, and social well-being of all Caspian littoral states.

“The decline in sea levels is linked to both climate change, which increases water evaporation, and anthropogenic factors, including water abstraction for agriculture and the construction of hydraulic structures,” he added.

News.Az