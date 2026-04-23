Massive wildfire forces evacuations in northeast Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A wildfire in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture in the northeast of the country continued to spread on Thursday, with the burned area expanding to more than 200 hectares.

The fire broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous area of Otsuchi Town and has already destroyed seven buildings, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In some locations, the flames have come within approximately 100 meters of residential homes.

Authorities deployed helicopters from the Iwate prefectural government and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to carry out water-dropping operations, while firefighters from across the prefecture were also mobilized to help contain the blaze.

Neighboring Miyagi Prefecture was additionally requested to send its emergency fire response team to support efforts against the rapidly spreading wildfire, which is burning in multiple locations.

As of Thursday afternoon, Otsuchi authorities issued evacuation orders affecting 2,588 people from 1,229 households. All elementary, junior high, and high schools in the town were also closed on Thursday, according to the reports.

News.Az