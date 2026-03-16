Iran threatens USS Ford carrier strike group
- 16 Mar 2026 12:35
- 16 Mar 2026 12:39
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Source: US Navy
Iran has warned that the logistics and support facilities enabling the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) aircraft carrier to operate could become targets, according to a senior Iranian military spokesperson.
Logistics and service centres enabling the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to remain operational were considered to be targets by Iran, the spokesperson for the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, Khatam al-Anbiya, said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"Aircraft carrier Gerald Ford in the Red Sea is a threat to Iran. Accordingly, the logistics and service centres for USS Ford strike group are considered to be targets," Ebrahim Zolfaqari stated.