Iran threatens USS Ford carrier strike group

Iran has warned that the logistics and support facilities enabling the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) aircraft carrier to operate could become targets, according to a senior Iranian military spokesperson.

Logistics and ​service centres enabling ​the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to ​remain operational ‌were considered ⁠to be targets ‌by Iran, the spokesperson for ⁠the unified command of the Iranian armed ​forces, Khatam al-Anbiya, said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Aircraft carrier Gerald Ford in ‌the Red Sea ​is a threat to Iran. Accordingly, the logistics and ​service centres for ​USS Ford strike ​group are considered to ​be targets," Ebrahim Zolfaqari stated.