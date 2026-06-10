Iran seizes assets of 47 accused of aiding hostile networks

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Iran has seized assets belonging to 47 individuals accused of collaborating with hostile networks and participating in anti-security protests, according to the chief justice of North Khorasan Province, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hojjatoleslam Reza Baratizadeh said that, following intelligence monitoring and judicial actions, authorities had opened 14 cases against individuals accused of cooperating with the enemy in various ways.

He said judicial orders had been issued to identify and confiscate their assets.

Baratizadeh added that the cases are being investigated under several charges, including “propaganda activity against the regime” and “gathering and colluding to commit crimes against internal and external security.”

According to the official, the individuals involved reside in countries including Germany, United Kingdom, Türkiye, the United States, and Qatar, among others.

News.Az