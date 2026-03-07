US carrier USS Gerald R. Ford enters Red Sea - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, has entered the Red Sea as the U.S. conflict with Iran approaches its second week.





Photos released by the United States Department of Defense show the carrier transiting the Suez Canal alongside the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The deployment places the carrier within the operational area of United States Central Command, where Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly targeted U.S. warships and commercial vessels over the past two and a half years.

Although the Houthis have voiced support for Iran since the latest conflict began, they have not yet confirmed whether they will resume attacks on maritime traffic.

NEW: The U.S. is preparing to send a third aircraft carrier (USS George H.W. Bush) to the Middle East.



Two carriers are already there: USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford.



This would put three nuclear supercarriers in the region at once. pic.twitter.com/P01wtPeMv2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 7, 2026

Meanwhile, another U.S. aircraft carrier, USS George H.W. Bush, has completed its pre-deployment training exercise.

According to the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, the carrier strike group finished a 28-day composite unit training exercise designed to certify units for operational deployment.

During the exercise, Carrier Air Wing 7 flew 1,586 sorties and carried out more than 1,300 arrested landings during day and night operations.

Captain Robert Bibeau, commanding officer of the carrier, said the strike group is ready for deployment if needed.

“We know our fellow service members are operating in harm’s way right now,” Bibeau said. “Our job is to ensure that when they need us — whether for air superiority, strike, electronic warfare, or presence — we are ready to deliver immediately.”

Two U.S. carrier strike groups are currently deployed in the region. While USS Gerald R. Ford is operating in the Red Sea, USS Abraham Lincoln is stationed in the Arabian Sea.

The Ford carrier group was ordered to the Middle East in February by the administration of Donald Trump ahead of U.S. strikes on Iran.

According to Jim Kilby, the deployment could last around 11 months, potentially extending the carrier’s mission until May.

If the deployment continues beyond April, it could surpass the 294-day post–Vietnam War record for U.S. carrier deployments previously set by USS Abraham Lincoln in 2020.

News.Az