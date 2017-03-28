Iran to inaugurate new iron ore processing plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will inaugurate pelletizing and concentrate plants in Sangan iron mine, located in eastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

The two privately-funded projects ‎are still in progress and will come on stream in April, the Islamic Republic’s Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported, according to Trend.

The iron ore pellet-making plant has a production capacity of 5 million tons per year, meanwhile the output capacity of the concentrate plant is projected to reach 2.5 million tons per year.

Other projects funded by private sector are underway in Sangan, namely the construction of concentrate and pelletizing plants, are designed to produce 17.5 million tons of concentrates and 15 million tons of pellets per year.

Sangan mine’s iron ore reserves are estimated at 1.2 billion tons.

