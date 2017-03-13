Iran unveils highly-advanced Karrar Tank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s first highly-advanced domestically-manufactured tank called ‘Karrar’ has been unveiled on Sunday in the presence of Defense Minister, Mehr news agency re

Karrar Tank, which according to Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehghan, is “one of the most advanced tanks in the world”, “100 per cent Iranian made”, and even “superior to the Russian-made T-90MS in certain aspects” was unveiled yesterday in the presence of Dehghan, according to agenda.ge.

Concurrent with its unveiling, the tank’s mass production line was also inaugurated at the Bani-Hashem Armor Industrial Complex in Dorud County, Lorestan.

According to Dehghan, Karrar Tank is equipped with electro-optical fire control system, laser rangefinder, ballistic computer, and ability to fire at fixed and mobile targets during daytime and at night.

“Karrar is capable of firing highly-precise laser-guided missiles, and can be operated by the gunner and commander from two parallel sites,” he added.

He also noted that the tank has a machine gun automation system for firing from inside the atrium under different conditions, adding “Karrar is capable of moving through pits, rivers, under water. It is equipped with a navigation system that can be displayed for the tank driver.”

News.Az

News.Az