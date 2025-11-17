Iran urges IAEA to resist political pressure ahead of potential Western resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday urged the United Nations nuclear watchdog to refrain from "political actions" and resist pressure from the United States and European countries, which are reportedly planning to propose a new resolution against Iran's nuclear program at the agency's meeting later this week, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

During a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the two officials agreed to coordinate their positions on Iran's nuclear issue during a regular meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) slated for Nov. 19-21 in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website. The United States, together with France, Britain and Germany, reportedly plan to submit a new resolution pertaining to Iran's cooperation with the IAEA to the meeting.

Araghchi said Iran's approach towards the IAEA was "constructive and responsible," calling on the agency to focus on its technical mandate and refrain from political behaviors.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral ties, consular issues, and recent regional and international developments, including tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, according to statements released by the Iranian and Russian foreign ministries.

Iran has suspended cooperation with the IAEA since June, citing the agency's failure to condemn Israeli and U.S. attacks earlier that month on its nuclear sites, as well as concerns over the safety of its facilities and scientists.

Over the past years, Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and have imposed sanctions on Tehran. Iran has denied these allegations, saying its nuclear program is entirely peaceful.

