Tehran says nuclear program sole focus of any future talks with Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that any potential negotiations with the United States would focus solely on Tehran’s nuclear issue.

He made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting while elaborating on Iran's position on the issues to be discussed in any possible future talks with the US, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In recent months, the U.S. has repeatedly urged Iran to halt uranium enrichment and curb its missile program. Iran has rejected these demands, describing both issues as non-negotiable.

"Our position has always been clear: if any negotiation starts, it will be only over the nuclear issue," Araghchi said.

In a recent interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Tehran is not interested in direct negotiations with Washington, but an agreement can be reached through indirect talks.

He voiced Iran's readiness for holding negotiations to resolve concerns about its nuclear program.

Araghchi added it is possible to reach a fair agreement, but Washington has set out "unacceptable" conditions, noting Iran will not negotiate on its missile program and will not stop uranium enrichment.

Iran and the U.S. had held five rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of U.S. sanctions and were about to hold a sixth one when Israel struck Iran on June 13. The strikes targeted multiple sites in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

On June 22, U.S. forces bombed the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

