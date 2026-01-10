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Territory
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukrainian men are being seized from the streets and forcibly sent into the military as Kyiv struggles with what he described as a severe shortage of personnel.06 Jun 2026-22:00
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Russia plans to launch its own, smaller version of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband system next year, Alexei Shelobkov, CEO of Iks Holding, the company developing the service, said on Friday.05 Jun 2026-21:05
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Estonia has said a Nato fighter jet shot down a drone, which it suspects was a Ukrainian projectile knocked off course by Russian electronic jamming, over its territory.19 May 2026-23:34
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Iran has called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates not to allow the United States to use their territory and airspace to launch military strikes against the Islamic Republic, citing what it described as their international responsibility not to facilitate acts of aggression.07 Apr 2026-11:57
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South Asia has once again found itself on the brink of a large-scale conflict. Pakistani authorities have officially stated that months of rising tensions have escalated into an “open war” with the Taliban movement that controls power in Afghanistan. What was once limited to border incidents has now developed into a direct interstate confrontation involving aircraft, heavy equipment, and missile strikes. In other words, it is a war.28 Feb 2026-09:40
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Satellite images showed a rise in the number of military support aircraft including refuelling tankers at a Saudi airbase used by the U.S. military during a four-day period in February, as Washington built forces in the region amid tensions with Iran.27 Feb 2026-21:45
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