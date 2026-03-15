Iran used new ballistic missiles in attack on Tel Aviv

Over the past 24 hours, Iran has launched several large-scale missile attacks on Israeli cities using new types of weapons, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera TV channel.

According to reports, during the attacks, Iran deployed ballistic missiles armed with cluster munitions. These munitions are capable of separating into several individual warheads and hitting targets within a radius of up to 10 kilometers. In addition, large ballistic missiles carrying warheads of significant destructive power were launched.

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As the channel emphasizes, Saturday was "one of the most intense" days in terms of Iranian missile attacks. Between morning and midday, 10 successive waves of attacks were recorded. The strikes targeted several areas, including Tel Aviv.

As a reminder, on February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. As a result, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in countries hosting US and allied military bases: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.