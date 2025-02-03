Iran uses Stockholm mosque for Iran: government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden's government on Monday accused a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Stockholm of being a platform for Iranian spying against Sweden and the Iranian diaspora, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs said on X that the Swedish Security Service assessed that the Imam Ali Islamic Center in Stockholm was used by Iran as a platform to spy and conduct activities threatening security.

"This is extremely serious," Jakob Forssmed said, and added that Sweden had stopped all state monetary aid to the centre. He added, without elaborating, that "an additional process" was under way.

"State funds should not be used for activities that conflict with fundamental democratic values," he said.

News.Az