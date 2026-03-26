A new bloc in the Middle East?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.

Amid the prolonged conflict surrounding Iran, a number of Middle Eastern states have begun considering the creation of a collective security system. The fear they experienced from attempts to drag them into an unnecessary war has sharply raised the issue of ensuring lasting peace in the region.

From March 19 to 22, 2026, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia took place in Riyadh. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its sources. In September 2025, a defense alliance was concluded between Islamabad and Riyadh, mirroring Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which states that “an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.”

It should be noted that Pakistan is the only Muslim country possessing nuclear weapons. Moreover, it remains in a permanent conflict with India, making all participants in the proposed trilateral alliance effectively hostages to this situation. If Türkiye joins a bloc with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it would significantly affect the balance of power in the region, but at the same time would aggravate relations between Ankara and New Delhi.

Source: Reuters

Nevertheless, according to Bloomberg, negotiations involving Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia on the creation of a military alliance are “actively progressing, and the conclusion of an agreement is highly likely.”

Military cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh began in 1967 with the signing of a defense protocol, which was expanded in 1982. Since then, the countries have conducted joint military exercises, including the naval drills Naseem Al Bahr since 1993. Furthermore, about 70,000 Pakistani military personnel serve in the armed forces of Saudi Arabia.

The possibility of creating an alliance involving Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia was first discussed back in 2015. At that time, the Middle Eastern kingdom began to move closer to Türkiye, which had previously been considered its main rival for influence over Sunni Muslims. Both countries, having doubts about the reliability of their partnership with the United States, felt the need to develop their own military-political cooperation.

For example, Turkish forces purchased weapons funded by Riyadh, which were then supplied to their allies in the Syrian Free Army, meaning these countries indirectly countered Tehran’s influence. In turn, Saudi aircraft, operating from Türkiye’s Incirlik air base, bombed positions of Islamic State militants.

Source: AA

Ankara and Riyadh also cooperate quite actively in Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. Regarding Yemen, Türkiye has to balance between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are constantly competing for influence in the region.

At the beginning of January 2026, Ankara hosted the first-ever joint meeting of naval officers from Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. Türkiye also maintains long-standing warm relations with Islamabad, dating back to before the emergence of the Turkish Republic and Pakistan on the political map.

In 1919, when the Ottoman Empire was on the verge of collapse after World War I, Muslims of British India opposed its partition and Western intervention, supporting the preservation of the Ottoman Caliphate. The Turks did not forget this, and in 1947 were among the first to establish diplomatic relations with newly independent Pakistan.

Since then, the countries have continued close cooperation within frameworks such as the Baghdad Pact and later the Central Treaty Organization (CENTO). They have consistently supported each other at the UN. Pakistan assisted Türkiye during the Cyprus crisis, while Ankara supported Islamabad after Western sanctions were imposed following nuclear tests.

Despite crises and military coups in both states, each new government has reaffirmed Turkish-Pakistani friendship. However, contradictions have also existed. For instance, during the Afghan civil war, Türkiye supported the Northern Alliance, while Pakistan backed the Taliban. Ankara considers Uyghurs in Xinjiang as freedom fighters, whereas Islamabad, due to its ties with China, labels them terrorists. Nevertheless, this does not affect their friendship and active military cooperation.

Türkiye is building a military corvette for Pakistan’s navy, has modernized Pakistani F-16 fighter jets, and transferred drone production technologies. Pakistan may also participate in the development of Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet, Kaan.

Serious discussions about a potential alliance between Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia intensified in autumn last year. Each country could make a significant contribution: Türkiye brings combat-experienced armed forces and a developed defense industry; Pakistan contributes nuclear weapons, missiles, and manpower; Saudi Arabia provides financial resources.

“The emergence of such an alliance would demonstrate to the United States that it is no longer regarded as the guarantor of security in the region. It would weaken the positions of Iran and Israel and would also come as an unpleasant surprise for India,” a source in Turkish diplomatic circles told Kommersant.

According to the source, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would offer Türkiye a unique opportunity to create a military-political triangle capable of securing Ankara’s interests independently of Washington’s stance.

Source: BBC

An alliance with Pakistan would also open access for Turkish companies to the Chinese market, while Islamabad would gain strong allies amid its ongoing conflict with India and cooling relations with the US.

“We need to learn to trust each other. We need to act together on certain issues. We need to develop a common position,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

While Ankara invests heavily in its defense industry, producing drones, missiles, and aircraft, Pakistan possesses nuclear warheads, and Saudi Arabia is becoming an important center of advanced technologies.

Fidan added: “We must recognize the following: either we unite and learn to solve our own problems, or an external hegemon will come and either impose solutions that serve its interests or remain inactive while preventing others from acting.”

Although Ankara had previously accused Israel of being the main instigator of the war with Iran, the joint statement adopted in Riyadh sharply criticized Tehran for attacks on Persian Gulf countries. Israel was only briefly mentioned in connection with its “expansionist” policy in Lebanon, indicating a shift in regional alignments.

However, Turkish political analyst Serkan Demirtaş believes it is too early to speak of a new alliance. “All this is nothing more than political rumors, not backed by concrete facts. Turkish authorities have not commented on Bloomberg’s report,” he said.

In his view, Türkiye’s defense and security cooperation with Saudi Arabia remains minimal, with no structured interaction. “If Ankara joins this trilateral alliance, bilateral relations with the Saudis would need to be strengthened, as currently Türkiye’s closest ally in the region is Qatar.”

He also pointed out another aspect: “Of course, NATO members can join different alliances, but the question is what will happen if there is a conflict of interest between the planned alliance and NATO.”

Additionally, both Türkiye and Saudi Arabia aspire to leadership in the Islamic world, which does not contribute to mutual trust. Meanwhile, the United States is not rushing to leave the Middle East. On the contrary, judging by the intensity of Washington’s involvement in the conflict with Iran, the White House intends to remain in the region for the long term.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az