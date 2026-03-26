Iran criticises France over ‘double standards’ on regional conflicts

In a post on X on Wednesday, Esmaeil Baghaei said France remained “acquiescent” in the face of what he called blatant breaches of international law, including the “genocide of Palestinians”, “continued aggression” against Lebanon, and the US Israeli war on Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English language Press TV.

While French officials remain passive in the face of such actions, “they call on Iran to de-escalate,” he said.

“Did Iran initiate this war? Why don’t you call out the aggressors?” he added.

Baghaei compared the situation to “urging the French Resistance during World War Two to de-escalate in the face of the Nazi invasion of France”.

His remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Iran to engage in “negotiations in good faith in order to open a path toward de-escalation”.

Following a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Macron said on X that diplomacy remains the key route to easing regional tensions.

He added that efforts should be made to “provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programme”, as well as what he described as destabilising regional activities.

Macron also urged Iran to halt attacks on regional countries and to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the Persian Gulf, which Iran has tightly controlled since the start of the war.