Mickael Forrest: Kanak sovereignty must be respected amid New Caledonia status debate - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anewz Channel has interviewed Mickael Forrest, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of Kanaky (New Caledonia), News.Az reports.

- France is pushing a controversial plan to redefine New Caledonia's status, offering a form of sovereignty within the republic and a new local nationality alongside French citizenship. Supporters call it a compromise, while independence advocates say it further clouds the path to full sovereignty. Joining us to take a closer look at the proposal, which is heading to the National Assembly at the end of the month, is Mikael Forrest, member of the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS). Welcome, Mr. Forrest, and thank you for joining us. Let’s start with the situation on the ground. A recent human rights report accused French security forces of using disproportionate force against the Kanak population during the 2024 unrest. Is this one of the main factors driving the current debate? And has anything changed since then?

- Thank you for the invitation. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Azerbaijan for all the work carried out within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the Baku Initiative Group and our supporters.

As part of implementing the Noumea Accord, as you may recall, the Kanak people faced significant challenges, particularly in 2024. We have used various international platforms, such as the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization and the Human Rights Council, to raise awareness and maintain political engagement at this level. This engagement is very important for us.

As you know, in the emerging new world order, there are numerous geopolitical developments, especially in the Pacific. For the FLNKS, this represents a valuable opportunity to sustain political momentum, particularly regarding political organisation and the sovereignty of the Kanak nation.

Secondly, I would like to note that yesterday the second round of municipal elections took place in Kanaky–New Caledonia. The FLNKS respected the results as a way of sending a political message to Paris, especially as French Members of Parliament have begun discussions this week in the National Assembly aimed at adopting a political decision regarding New Caledonia. The FLNKS continues its efforts at all levels — national, regional, within Pacific countries, and internationally, making use of all available opportunities, including the C24 Committee.

- Mr. Forrest, this plan heading to the National Assembly stops short of full independence for New Caledonia but goes beyond the status quo. Is it a real solution or just a way to delay independence?

- It seems the plan is designed to keep New Caledonia within the French framework, which does not respect the Noumea Accord, as recalled by the UN General Assembly in its December resolution on New Caledonia. The UN’s position is clear: the administering power must respect the Kanak people and their rights, including over natural resources.

We will continue our efforts, as it is essential to maintain political momentum until the Kanak people achieve sovereignty. We are also considering new opportunities arising from the political situation in Europe following Brexit, as well as ongoing challenges related to Ukraine, Greenland, and NATO. It is not our intention to become an economic or military power in the Pacific. We are a small people, and our goal is to ensure respect for the Kanak people’s right to self-determination.

- Mr. Forrest, there are warnings from pro-independence leaders that this proposal could dilute the Kanak vote. Do they have a point, and who would benefit from this arrangement?

- Within the Pacific framework, we maintain strong, positive political relations with Melanesian countries such as the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea. The FLNKS is also a member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group. At the most recent Pacific Islands Forum summit, political decisions were adopted concerning New Caledonia, in line with the latest developments regarding the Noumea Accord.

We have also developed new forms of cooperation with nationalist and independence movements in Europe, including those in the Basque Country and Catalonia. Our message is simple: work for your region and your people. In New Caledonia, our challenge is to work with Pacific countries and open a new chapter for the development of New Caledonia over the next 50 years.

- Returning to the document going to the French parliament that envisions “sovereignty within the republic” — if it passes, who stands to gain?

- It is also important to note that President Emmanuel Macron does not hold a majority in the National Assembly. For this reason, last month FLNKS representatives, including Mr. Hieu and Mr. Tjibaou, travelled to Paris to engage in dialogue with all political groups in the Assembly. We hope to keep all channels open and avoid hasty decisions.

France is going through a particularly complex political period, which may also present opportunities. Historically, France has faced significant difficulties in its colonial engagements across Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

- Mr. Forrest, looking at the bigger picture, the independence referendum keeps being postponed. Is France buying time or avoiding an outcome it doesn’t like?

- At the most recent FLNKS congress, we called on French political leaders to end miscommunication and engage in sincere, meaningful dialogue. The dialogue we seek is based on respect for the Kanak people’s right to self-determination.

News.Az