Iran vows to strengthen economic ties with Lebanon, says FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed Iran's readiness to enhance economic cooperation with Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Lebanon’s economy minister in Beirut on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

In the meeting, the two officials discussed the economic and trade relations between Iran and Lebanon.

Recalling the long history of economic interaction and trade exchanges between the two countries, Araqchi expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation.

The foreign minister also stated that the revival of Iran-Lebanon Joint Economic Commission will pave the way for strengthening trade interaction, stressing the need for the commission to convene as soon as possible.

For his part, the Lebanese economy minister expounded on his country’s economic conditions and outlined plans for economic reforms.

He also noted that Lebanon is determined to enhance economic and trade relations with all regional countries, including Iran.

The two ministers further weighed plans to boost cooperation in the trade fields, tourism industry, agriculture, as well as scientific and cultural arenas.

