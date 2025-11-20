Iran says it will not abandon uranium enrichment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared on Wednesday that Tehran will not abandon its uranium enrichment program, describing it as a source of national honor and pride.

He rejected efforts to pressure Iran into ending its enrichment activities while outlining Tehran’s position on cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“We will in no way accept zero enrichment, because this matter has become a source of national honor and pride,” Araghchisaid, adding that Iran has paid heavy material and moral costs for its program and “sacrificed numerous nuclear martyrs” to sustain it. “We consider any agreement aimed at reducing the enrichment level to zero a betrayal, and we will not submit to it,” he stated.

Addressing the framework for Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, the foreign minister said Tehran’s engagement would be strictly limited to facilities that have not been targeted in Israeli and US strikes this year.

“In our interaction with the nuclear agency, we have nothing to do with the bombed nuclear facilities and will cooperate only regarding those facilities that have not been bombed, and solely within the agency’s regulations,” Araghchi added.

