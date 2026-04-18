Nexstar to appeal ruling blocking Tegna deal

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Nexstar Media Group said it will appeal a U.S. court decision that blocks its $3.54 billion acquisition of Tegna, setting up a major legal battle over media consolidation.

A federal judge in California issued a preliminary injunction halting the merger, siding with antitrust claims brought by DirecTV and a coalition of U.S. states. The court said the plaintiffs were likely to prove that the deal would significantly reduce competition across dozens of local TV markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the ruling prevents Nexstar from integrating Tegna’s operations, it does not reverse the completed transaction. The companies had moved forward with the deal after receiving approval from federal regulators in March.

Nexstar said it plans to challenge the decision at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing the merger would strengthen local stations and support investment in journalism.

Opponents, however, warn of serious consequences. DirecTV praised the ruling, saying increased consolidation could lead to higher prices and fewer choices for consumers.

The case is also backed by several states, including California and New York. Officials argue the merger could result in job losses, rising cable bills, and reduced diversity in local news coverage.

If completed, the deal would create the largest broadcast station group in the United States, reaching around 80% of households—making the outcome of the appeal a key moment for the future of the U.S. media landscape.

News.Az