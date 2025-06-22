Iran warns U.S. involvement ‘won’t save Israel,’ expects war to last 2–6 months

Iran has stated that U.S. involvement in the conflict “will not save” Israel and predicted the war could last between two and six months, News.Az reports citing the Iran Wire.

“Iran has emphasized that America’s entry into the war will not only fail to save Israel, but will lead to conflicts with unpredictable consequences,” Fars news agency reported.

“Sources said the U.S. and Israel thought that by surprising [Iran] in the first days, the war would end quickly, but Iran took the initiative and inflicted heavy and irreparable blows on Israel.”

Iran “predicts this war will last between two to six months and has planned based on this scenario,” according to the report.

Fars said U.S. forces evacuated regional bases before America’s official entry into the war “so that in case Iran attacked these empty bases, there would be no possibility of retaliation.”

“But Iran emphasizes that it will not be deceived by this tactic and has placed its main focus on the complete destruction of the Zionist regime as America’s main base in the region,” the agency reported.

Iran intends “surprising and amazing operations” while maintaining pressure on Israel and keeping “America and its bases in the region under surveillance.”

“The key point in Iran’s strategy is that America’s entry should not prevent Iran from implementing its plans against the Zionist regime,” Fars reported.

“This war will continue until the complete destruction of the Zionist regime, and any foreign interference will only add to the scope and intensity of the conflict,” according to the report.

The agency said Iran “has prepared itself for a prolonged war through careful planning and intends to deliver final blows to the enemy using all military and intelligence capabilities.”