Iran warns US over Netanyahu ‘derailing’ diplomacy

In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi suggested that Netanyahu’s upcoming criminal trial, set to resume on Sunday, could be a key factor in efforts to obstruct peace negotiations, particularly in light of what he described as attempts to undermine regional stability, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

His remarks come as a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States is expected to take effect, brokered by Pakistan, to pave the way for negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions in West Asia.

“Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on Sunday. A region-wide ceasefire, including in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing,” Araghchi wrote.

He added that if the United States allowed Netanyahu to obstruct diplomacy, it would ultimately damage its own economy.

“If the US wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice,” he wrote. “We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it.”