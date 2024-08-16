Iran will resist any attacks on its national sovereignty: envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian ambassador to Russia has stated that Iran is ready to counter any acts of aggression on its soil, highlighting that the Israeli regime will face repercussions for any actions taken against Iran's territory, News.Az reports citing local media.

In an interview with the Russia TASS news on Wednesday, Kazem Jalali addressed the potential for Iran to reconsider its response to Israel in light of upcoming negotiations in Qatar regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.“There will be a response, though the timing remains uncertain. Regardless, the Islamic Republic of Iran is always poised to defend itself against any aggression, and we will take action against Israel,” Jalali stated.Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, which occurred shortly after he attended the inauguration ceremony of the new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.Iran contends that this assassination on its soil constitutes a blatant infringement of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting its right to legitimate defense against any acts of aggression directed at its territory.In recent days, Western diplomats have been working diligently to avert a significant escalation in the Middle East, where tensions are already heightened due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.The White House has cautioned that a "substantial series of attacks" by Iran and its allies could occur as early as this week, prompting the deployment of fighter jets, anti-missile warships, and a guided missile submarine to the region in support of Israel.Experts suggest that while Iran is mostly certain to retaliate against the Israeli strikes, it will aim to prevent the outbreak of a full-scale war.

News.Az