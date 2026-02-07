Iran won’t negotiate on missiles, says Araghchi

+ ↺ − 16 px

He underlined that the negotiations held a day earlier were indirect and limited exclusively to the nuclear issue.

“The issue of banning enrichment is not negotiable from Iran’s point of view,” the foreign minister said, adding that uranium enrichment is Iran’s right and must continue.

“They were not able to eliminate Iran’s capabilities in this field even through bombing,” he said.

At the same time, Araghchi said Iran is ready to reach a reliable agreement regarding enrichment.

Addressing Iran’s missile program, Araghchi reiterated, “Neither now nor in the future can negotiations be held over missiles – because this is a defensive issue.”

He also stressed that Iran’s nuclear file can only be resolved through negotiations.

The foreign minister also addressed Iran’s response to any potential US attack, saying, “If Iran is attacked, we will target US bases in the region.”

He made clear that Iran would not attack neighboring countries, drawing a clear distinction “between attacking bases and attacking neighboring states.”

Araghchi further noted that the possibility of war always exists, adding that Iran is prepared for such a scenario.

The new round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US began on Friday morning in Muscat with the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman and concluded several hours later.

During the talks, the Iranian and US negotiating teams conveyed a set of views, considerations, and approaches to one another through Oman’s foreign minister.

