Iranian FM comments on attack on consulate in Damascus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attack on the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital of Damascus is contrary to all international obligations and conventions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Migdad.

According to Abdollahian, the international community should respond seriously to this attack.

In a telephone conversation, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Migdad also called the incident a serious violation of the Vienna Diplomatic Convention.

Note that at today at about 17:00 local time, at least 7 people were killed as a result of an Israeli Air Force missile attack on the Mezze area in the west of the Syrian capital Damascus, where the Iranian embassy and consulate are located. The Iranian consulate was completely destroyed in the attack. A senior general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH), the commander of the corps in Syria and Lebanon, Mohammed Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Muhammad Haji Rahimi, were killed.

News.Az