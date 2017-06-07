Iranian FM to leave for Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave for capital of Turkey today, where he will discuss the crisis around Qatar, NTV channel report.

Along with the situation around Qatar, the Iranian Foreign Minister will discuss other regional problems with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Notably, on June 5, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.The Qatari Foreign Minister said that Doha will not take retaliatory measures.

News.Az

