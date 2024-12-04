Iranian FM: Trump’s threats highlight success of BRICS de-dollarization efforts
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on October 13, 2024. Photo: Murtaja Lateef, AFP
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that US President-elect Donald Trump's threats against BRICS countries reflect the success of the association’s de-dollarization efforts."BRICS has introduced its own values and ideals, gradually integrating them into the global community. More and more countries are aligning with BRICS' goals, including de-dollarization and reforming international institutions dominated by the US and the dollar. BRICS seeks to address these issues, and Trump's anger demonstrates that the association is pursuing the right course," the top Iranian diplomat said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
On November 30, Trump said he would impose trade duties of 100% on goods from BRICS countries if they establish a new currency or abandon the dollar. According to him, any country that tries to find a substitute for the dollar to conduct international trade will "say goodbye to America."
The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining the association in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE also became members of the group.