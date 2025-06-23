Iranian generals threaten US with 'decisive response'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several senior Iranian military leaders have threatened to respond to the US strikes, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Iranian media has released a video showing Iran's commander in chief, Amir Hatami, speaking to fellow officers in an operations room.

In the video, he says every time the US has committed "crimes" against Iran in the past, they "received a decisive response, and this time it will be the same".

Meanwhile, the Iranian army's chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, has put out a statement saying the US has opened up the possibility of his forces taking "any action" against US troops. He adds that Iran "will never back down".

