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Oman issues maritime alert

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Oman issues maritime alert
Source: Xinhua

Oman's Maritime Security Centre on Saturday issued a maritime alert after a floating object suspected to be a mine was sighted west of the Inshore Traffic Zone in the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.

In a statement, the centre urged all seafarers, fishermen and vessels operating in the area to exercise the utmost caution while navigating, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The centre advised maritime users to maintain a safe distance from any suspicious objects and immediately report them to the relevant authorities.

The alert came amid heightened security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes for global energy shipments


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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