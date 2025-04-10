Iranian military leaders confront West ahead of US talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s top commanders intensified their rhetoric against the United States and Israel ahead of anticipated diplomatic engagements in Oman, asserting the country's technical superiority and strategic resilience amid ongoing Western pressure.

“Despite all their claims, the United States and the Zionist regime are ineffective in practice,” said Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani at an event in Tehran on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“They cannot even understand how our missiles strike their targets with such precision. This is our power.”

Qaani said Western-backed forces, though well-equipped, remained “helpless before the will of determined nations.”

At the same time, Navy Commander Shahram Irani said Iran’s maritime strength had reached unprecedented levels, saying international actors now viewed his forces as a superpower.

"Today, the enemies view the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Strategic Naval Force of the Army as a superpower, and the devil is seeking direct confrontation at sea. By the grace and power of God, we will defeat and drown the devil in the sea, just like Pharaoh’s people."

The comments follow recent threats by US officials, including president Donald Trump over Iran’s nuclear activities and regional support for proxies.

After Trump’s threats of a military strike, Tehran has agreed to indirect talks, despite a previous refusal by Khamenei.

News.Az