Iranian Navy in Pakistan for multinational military exercises

The Iranian Navy is participating in the ninth edition of Pakistan's multinational naval exercise, AMAN-25, which kicked off on Friday in the port city of Karachi.

Pakistan Navy is hosting the maritime exercise with participation of navies along with their ships, aircraft, special operation forces, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) marine teams and observers from over 60 countries, News.Az reports citing local media.

The event aims to enhance maritime security and foster international cooperation in the face of regional and global challenges, according to organizers.

A combat ship, part of a delegation from the Iranian Navy, is also present in the drills, which will run from February 7 to 11.

On the sidelines of this exercise, the Iranian military delegation is scheduled to participate in the inaugural AMAN Dialogue, focusing on maritime cooperation. It will also meet with various delegations, including Pakistani military officials.

Pakistan had officially invited Iran to take part in the exercises during a recent visit by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri to Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the event, the Commander of the Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, emphasized the significance of joint operations and naval stability.

Munib said that countries have come together to safeguard the seas as evolving maritime challenges require collective efforts.

“No single country has the strength to tackle these challenges alone,” he added.

He noted that the international exercise provides a common ground for sharing information, enhancing mutual understanding and identifying areas of joint interests for all the participating countries in order to maintain stability, peace and prosperity.

The Aman Dialogue this year is themed “Secure Seas, Prosperous Future,” with a focus on security challenges in the Indian Ocean.

Since its inception in 2007, the ‘Aman’ series has been held bienniall.

