Apec trade envoys meet in China to discuss global trade tensions

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Trade envoys from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member economies have gathered in the Chinese city of Suzhou for talks focused on trade imbalances, supply chain resilience and broader economic cooperation amid global uncertainty.

The two-day meeting brings together representatives from economies that account for nearly half of global trade, ahead of an Apec leaders’ summit scheduled for later this year in Shenzhen, News.Az reports, citing Free Malaysia Today.

Opening the meeting, China’s international trade representative and vice commerce minister Li Chenggang called for greater cooperation and consensus among member economies, stressing the need to support stability in the Asia-Pacific region during turbulent global conditions.

Discussions are expected to cover efforts to advance a free-trade area in the Asia-Pacific, strengthen digital trade, improve artificial intelligence readiness and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Officials are also set to address concerns over global trade imbalances and economic tensions, including disputes involving major economies and recent moves by the Group of Seven on trade policy coordination.

The gathering follows a period of heightened geopolitical friction, including disputes involving China, the United States and other major trading partners, as well as recent high-level diplomatic visits to Beijing by international leaders.

News.Az