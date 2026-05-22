Tehran condemns US sanctions on Lebanese officials, Iranian envoy

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Tehran has strongly condemned US sanctions imposed on Lebanese citizens and officials, as well as Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, describing the measures as an “illegal and unjustified” attempt to incite division in Lebanon.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday, a day after the US Treasury Department designated nine individuals in Lebanon, including Iran’s ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani, alleging they were facilitating Hezbollah’s efforts to “undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The ministry rejected the sanctions against Sheibani, calling them “another example of the US administration’s disregard for the indisputable principles of international law and the UN Charter, particularly the fundamental principle of respect for the national sovereignty of states.”

It also strongly condemned US sanctions targeting Hezbollah representatives in the Lebanese parliament, officials from the Amal Movement, and several Lebanese military and security figures.

“These despicable actions are aimed at weakening Lebanon’s national sovereignty and inciting division within Lebanese society,” the ministry said, adding that they reflected “continued complicity” between the US administration and Israel in what it described as military aggression and “heinous crimes” against Lebanon.

The ministry said Lebanese groups would defend their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity through national unity and solidarity.

It added that the Lebanese would also prevent Israel from achieving its goals by ending what it described as Israel’s occupation and aggression.

At the same time, the ministry reaffirmed Iran’s determination to strengthen its friendly and historical relations with Lebanon across various fields, in line with the interests of both nations.

News.Az